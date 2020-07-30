US Markets
VIV

Vivendi's first-half core profits fall 3.8% as advertising revenues hit

Contributors
contrast Reuters
advertising unit Havas saw sales fall by about Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

French media giant Vivendi reported a 3.8% drop in first-half core operating profit on Thursday as growth in its music division was offset by steep declines in the group's advertising and other businesses.

By contrast, advertising unit Havas saw sales fall by about 12% due to the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Vivendi said its overall adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation fell to 735 million euros ($866.79 million). Revenues dropped by 2% from a year earlier at constant currency rates to 7.58 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8480 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5182; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV WMG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular