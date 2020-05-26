Vivendi's Dailymotion forms partnership with Huawei Video

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Vivendi's VIV.PA Dailymotion video platform and China's Huawei Video on Tuesday announced a partnership to offer international and local video content, as Huawei continues its plans to increase its presence in France and Europe.

The companies said in a joint statement that Huawei Video would integrate the video player of Dailymotion - whose main rival is YouTube - in its application.

In February, Huawei had said it would build its first European manufacturing plant in France, as the Chinese telecom giant seeks to ease worldwide concerns stoked by U.S. charges that Beijing could use its equipment for spying. Huawei has always denied its equipment poses a security risk.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.