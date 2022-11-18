Vivendi's Canal Plus in talks to buy telco Orange's film and pay TV units - Variety

Adds details

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Vivendi's VIV.PA Canal Plus TV arm is in exclusive talks to buy the film and pay TV operations of Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms group, industry publication Variety reported on its website.

Orange - which has a multi-year contract with HBO - declined to comment on the report. Canal Plus also declined comment.

In September, French TV companies TF1 TFFP.PA and M6 MMTP.PA abandoned a merger plan that had been aimed at forming a domestic French TV giant able to challenge U.S. streaming services such as Netflix NFLX.O.

