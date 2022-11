PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Vivendi's VIV.PA Canal Plus TV arm is in exclusive talks to buy the film and pay TV operations of Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms group, reported industry publication Variety on its website.

