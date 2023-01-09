Vivendi's Canal Plus clinches deal to buy Orange's film and pay-TV units

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vivendi's VIV.PA Canal Plus TV unit has finalised a deal to buy the OCS film and pay-TV division of Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms group, the companies said on Monday without disclosing financial terms.

OCS is France's second-biggest pay-TV service behind Canal Plus. It is known for being the sole distributor of HBO series in France, including blockbuster "Game of Thrones".

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman )

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

