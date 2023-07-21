Vivendi's CANAL+ buys 12% stake in Viaplay Group, sends shares up 23%

COPENHAGEN, July 21 (Reuters) - Vivendi's VIV.PA CANAL+ Group said late on Thursday it had bought a 12% stake in Sweden's Viaplay VPLAYb.ST, driving shares in the Swedish media group up 23% by 0757 GMT on Friday.

The CANAL+ Group bought its stake after Viaplay announced earlier on Thursday it was planning to let go of more than 25% of its staff, saying it would be focusing on "those markets where it could compete in the long term".

Viaplay's announcement on Thursday made its shares dive 29%.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

