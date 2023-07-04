Vivendi: Prisma Media In Exclusive Talks With Groupe Figaro For Sale Of Gala Magazine

(RTTNews) - Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) said the company received several offers for its business assets, currently owned by Prisma Media. After examining the offers, it has been decided to enter into exclusive negotiations with Groupe Figaro, Vivendi stated. The company noted that the deal, if conclusive, need to be approved by the European Commission.

The previous authorization given by the European Commission regarding the combination of Vivendi with the Lagardère group is in particular subject to the full sale of the Gala magazine.

Vivendi said it is confident to be able to complete the transaction by October 2023.

