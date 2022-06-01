VIV

Vivendi will not agree sale of TIM's network if true value not recognised - paper

Contributor
Giulia Segreti Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Vivendi would not support the sale of Telecom Italia's (TIM) fixed network should its true value not be recognised, and would be ready to assess other opportunities the Chief Executive of the French group, TIM's top investor, said on Wednesday.

ROME, June 1 (Reuters) - Vivendi VIV.PA would not support the sale of Telecom Italia's (TIM) fixed network should its true value not be recognised, and would be ready to assess other opportunities the Chief Executive of the French group, TIM's top investor, said on Wednesday.

"I want to be clear on the subject of the value of the network. Vivendi will never support the sale of the network at (analysts' estimated value of between 17-21 billion euros ($40.70 billion)) and this is in the best interest of TIM," Arnaud de Pufontaine told daily la Repubblica in an interview.

He added "if the real value (of TIM's network) will not be recognised, given we are a long-term industrial investor, we are ready to evaluate other opportunities."

($1 = 0.9337 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters