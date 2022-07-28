Vivendi weighs up spin-off of its publishing division Editis

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French media giant Vivendi VIV.PA is weighing up the spin-off of its publishing unit Editis through a stock listing as it seeks to take over Lagardere LAGA.PA, the group said on Thursday.

Under the plan, Vivendi's top investor, Vincent Bollore, would sell all the Editis shares he would receive after the transaction, which would consist in a simultaneous distribution of Editis shares to Vivendi's shareholders and its stock listing on Euronext Paris stock exchange, it said.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by David Evans)

