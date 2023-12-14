Vivendi To Study Split Project

(RTTNews) - The Supervisory Board of Vivendi has approved the proposal to explore the feasibility of a project to split the company into several entities, each of which would be listed on the stock market. To conduct the study, Vivendi will be assisted by its banks and advisors. The company said an update on the progress of the study will be provided in due course.

Vivendi said Canal+, Havas and Lagardere are currently experiencing strong growth in an international context marked by numerous investment opportunities.

