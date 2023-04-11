Vivendi to sell celebrity magazine Gala to win EU approval for Lagardere bid -source

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - French media giant Vivendi VIV.PA is set to commit to selling celebrity magazine Gala in a bid to win the European Commission's approval for the acquisition of Lagardere LAGA.PA, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

