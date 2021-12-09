Vivendi to launch offer for Lagardere at 24.10 euros per share

Adds detail, background

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - France's Vivendi VIV.PA will acquire activist fund Amber Capital’s almost 18% stake in media group Lagardere at 24.10 euros per share in the coming days and then file a full takeover offer at the same price, it said on Thursday.

The Amber deal will lift Vivendi's Lagardere stake to 45.1%.

The planned takeover by Vivendi was first announced in September.

Vivendi said it would file its tender offer for Lagardere with French markets regulator AMF by February 2022.

The deal is set to shake up France's media landscape as Vivendi, which already owns pay TV group Canal+ and news channel CNEWS, would gain control over Lagardere's flagship magazine Paris Match, the Journal du Dimanche weekly newspaper and the Europe 1 radio station.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by David Goodman)

((geert.declercq@tr.com; +33 1 4949 5343;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.