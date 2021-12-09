Vivendi to launch offer for Lagardere at 24.10 euros per share

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - France's Vivendi will acquire activist fund Amber Capital’s almost 18% stake in media group Lagardere at 24.10 euros per share in the coming days and then file a full takeover offer at the same price, it said on Thursday.

The Amber deal will lift Vivendi's Lagardere stake to 45.1%.

The planned takeover by Vivendi was first announced in September.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by David Goodman)

