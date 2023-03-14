Vivendi To Enter Into Exclusive Talks With International Media Invest For Sale Of Editis

(RTTNews) - Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) said it has received several offers for the sale of 100% of the shares of Editis. After reviewing the offers, Vivendi's Management Board decided to enter into exclusive talks with International Media Invest a.s, a subsidiary of Czech Media Invest founded by Daniel Kretinsky. Vivendi noted that the contemplated transaction would require the authorization of the European Commission.

Vivendi sated that the plan to distribute the Editis shares to the Vivendi shareholders, and their listing on the Euronext Growth market, is put on hold.

