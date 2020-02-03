Vivendi to appeal Milan judge decision over Mediaset plan

Vivendi will lodge an appeal after a Milan judge rejected its request to suspend a planned reorganisation at Italy's Mediaset, the French media group said on Monday.

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Vivendi will lodge an appeal after a Milan judge rejected its request to suspend a planned reorganisation at Italy's Mediaset , the French media group said on Monday. Controlled by the family of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, Mediaset in September approved a merger of its Italian and Spanish units under a Dutch holding company called MediaforEurope (MFE). (Reporting by Benoit van Overstraeten Writing by Matthieu Protard Editing by David Goodman) ((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;)) Keywords: MEDIASET VIVENDI/COURT APPEAL (URGENT)

