Vivendi To Acquire Lagardère Shares Owned By Amber; To File Tender Offer For All Lagardère Shares

(RTTNews) - Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) said its Management Board has decided to authorize the immediate acquisition of the Lagardère (LGDDF.PK) shares owned by Amber Capital. These shares represent 17.5% of the Lagardère share capital, and will be acquired at a price of 24.10 euros per share. As a result, Vivendi will own 45.1% of the Lagardère capital. The completion of this deal was due to be take place by December 15, 2022.

As a result of the completion of the acquisition, Vivendi will file with the French Market Authority a public tender offer for all Lagardère shares not yet owned at 24.10 euros per share, the same price paid to Amber Capital. The filing is due to take place by February 2022.

