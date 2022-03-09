Vivendi takes $805 mln writedown on Telecom Italia stake

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - French media giant Vivendi VIV.PA took a 728 million-euro ($805 million) writedown on its stake on Telecom Italia TLIT.MI in 2021, it said on Wednesday, as it reported a doubling in core operating earnings over the same period.

Total impairment charges amounted to 827 million euros in 2021, including a writedown on wholly-owned mobile video game-maker Gameloft, Vivendi said in a statement

The company, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, managed to more than double its earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) last year to 690 million euros thanks to the strong growth at its pay-TV group Canal Plus, advertising unit Havas and publishing division Editis.

($1 = 0.9039 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain Editing by Mark Potter)

