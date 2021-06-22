US Markets
Vivendi shareholders approve plan to spin-off Universal division

Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Shareholders of French media giant Vivendi overwhelmingly approved on Tuesday its plan to spin off its prized Universal music business.

The proposal, which involves the distribution of 60% of Universal Music Group's shares to Vivendi shareholders, received more than 99% of votes at the company's annual shareholders meeting.

Vivendi plans to list Universal, valued at 33 billion euros ($39 billion) by its parent company, in Amsterdam in late September.

($1 = 0.8409 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

