Vivendi shareholders approve plan to spin-off Universal division

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders of French media giant Vivendi VIV.PA overwhelmingly approved on Tuesday its plan to spin off its prized Universal music business.

The proposal, which involves the distribution of 60% of Universal Music Group's shares to Vivendi shareholders, received more than 99% of votes at the company's annual shareholders meeting.

Vivendi plans to list Universal, valued at 33 billion euros ($39 billion) by its parent company, in Amsterdam in late September.

($1 = 0.8409 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

