Vivendi shareholders approve dividend of 0.60 euro per share

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - Vivendi's VIV.PA shareholders approved on Monday the payment of a dividend of 0.60 euro per share for the fiscal year 2019, with 99.52% of shareholder votes supporting the plan.

The amount represents an increase of 20% over the dividend paid for the previous fiscal year, Vivendi said in a presentation of resolutions made at the shareholder meeting.

Vivendi's shareholders also approved the appointment of French billionaire Laurent Dassault as a new member of the supervisory board, chaired by Yannick Bollore.

