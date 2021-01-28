Vivendi seeks Spanish approval to raise Prisa stake to 20% - El Confidencial

VIV

French media group Vivendi is seeking approval from the Spanish government to raise its stake in Prisa, owner of the influential El Pais newspaper, to 20%, online news provider El Confidencial reported on Thursday.

Vivendi has also disclosed its intention to Prisa's board, El Confidencial added, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

In a bid to protect nationally important listed companies, Madrid has passed a bill giving the government the power to block acquisitions by foreign companies.

Vivendi, controlled by French businessman Vincent Bollore, has acquired 9.9% in Prisa in two steps over the past seven days.

Prisa, which is struggling with a huge debt pile, is controlled by activist fund Amber Capital, led by French investor Joseph Oughourlian.

Spokesmen for Vivendi and Prisa declined to comment.

