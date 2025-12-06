Vivendi SE - Depositary Receipt (VIVHY) Price Target Decreased by 14.92% to 3.63

The average one-year price target for Vivendi SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:VIVHY) has been revised to $3.63 / share. This is a decrease of 14.92% from the prior estimate of $4.27 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.88 to a high of $4.19 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 65.55% from the latest reported closing price of $10.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vivendi SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIVHY is 0.11%, an increase of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 80K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRXAX - Catalyst holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CAXAX - Catalyst holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 20.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIVHY by 21.84% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIVHY by 10.20% over the last quarter.

