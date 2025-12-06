Vivendi SE (BIT:1VIV) Price Target Decreased by 10.51% to 3.32

The average one-year price target for Vivendi SE (BIT:1VIV) has been revised to €3.32 / share. This is a decrease of 10.51% from the prior estimate of €3.71 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €2.63 to a high of €3.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.00% from the latest reported closing price of €2.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vivendi SE. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 15.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VIV is 0.11%, an increase of 5.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.77% to 93,933K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 18,107K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,873K shares , representing an increase of 39.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VIV by 102.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,348K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,125K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VIV by 15.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,878K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,649K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VIV by 5.72% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 5,655K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,320K shares , representing a decrease of 64.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VIV by 36.13% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 5,450K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,628K shares , representing an increase of 33.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VIV by 57.45% over the last quarter.

