Vivendi says no plans to sell Telecom Italia stake, is long-term investor

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Vivendi VIV.PA has no plans to sell its stake in Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, the French shareholder said on Tuesday, reiterating it was a long-term investor in Italy's biggest phone group and wanted to work with all to make it a success.

The comments came after U.S. fund KKR KKR.N made a non-binding proposal for the former state phone monopoly, fuelling speculation over whether Vivendi could be persuaded to sell its 24% stake.

"Vivendi wishes to clarify that the group is very attached to Italy and to Telecom Italia (and) has no intention to sell its stake in Telecom Italia," a spokesman for the company said.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

