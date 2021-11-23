US Markets
Vivendi says no plans to sell Telecom Italia stake, is long-term investor

Vivendi has no plans to sell its stake in Telecom Italia, the French shareholder said on Tuesday, reiterating it was a long-term investor in Italy's biggest phone group and wanted to work with all to make it a success.

The comments came after U.S. fund KKR KKR.N made a non-binding proposal for the former state phone monopoly, fuelling speculation over whether Vivendi could be persuaded to sell its 24% stake.

"Vivendi wishes to clarify that the group is very attached to Italy and to Telecom Italia (and) has no intention to sell its stake in Telecom Italia," a spokesman for the company said.

