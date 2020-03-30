Vivendi remains committed to Telecom Italia - spokesman

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI top shareholder Vivendi VIV.PA on Monday confirmed its long-term commitment to the Italian phone group, just days after activist fund Elliott reduced its stake.

Elliott last week cut its TIM shareholding to 6.97% from 9.72%. French media group Vivendi owns 24% of TIM.

"In light of recent events and Elliott's stake reduction, Vivendi confirms its own commitment to Telecom Italia as a long-term industrial investor," a Vivendi spokesman said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9450; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.