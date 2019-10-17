Vivendi Q3 Revenues Up 7.2%

(RTTNews) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) reported that its revenues for third quarter of 2019 rose 7.2 percent to 3.970 billion euros from 3.384 billion euros last year.

Revenues were up 15.4% at constant currency and perimeter.

For the third quarter of 2019, Universal Music Group's (UMG) revenues amounted to 1.800 billion euros, up 20.4 percent from 1.495 billion euros last year.

For the third quarter, Canal+ Group's revenues grew 3.2% to 1.285 billion euros.

