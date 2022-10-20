Vivendi Q3 Revenues Up 4%

Markets

(RTTNews) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) reported that its revenues for third quarter of 2022 rose 4.1 percent to 2.578 billion euros from 2.476 billion euros last year.

Revenues were slightly up 0.6% at constant currency.

The increase in revenues were largely due to the performance of Havas Group and the recovery of Vivendi Village and Gameloft, partially offset by the slowdown at Canal+ Group.

For the third quarter, Canal+ Group's revenues slipped 3.3% to 1.419 billion euros, while Havas Group rose 12.7% to 665 million euros. Editis revenues slipped 7.4% to 213 million euros.

