Vivendi Q3 Revenues Up 1.3%

(RTTNews) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) reported that its revenues for third quarter of 2020 rose 1.3 percent to 4.022 billion euros from 3.970 billion last year.

Revenues were up 3.4% at constant currency.

For the third quarter of 2020, Universal Music Group's revenues amounted to 1.855 billion euros, up 3 percent from 1.800 billion euros last year. For the third quarter, Canal+ Group's revenues grew 7.3% to 1.380 billion euros.

