Vivendi Q3 Revenues Climb

(RTTNews) - French media conglomerate Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter revenues grew 2.5 percent to 2.43 billion euros from last year's 2.37 billion euros.

At constant currency, Vivendi's revenues grew by 3.7 percent, and at constant currency and perimeter, revenues increased 3.1 percent.

The company noted that the results reflected revenue growth at Canal+ Group and Havas, partially offset by the decrease at Vivendi Village.

Canal+ Group recorded significant revenue growth of 5.7 percent, thanks particularly to Studiocanal's strong increase and growth oin pay-television in France.

Havas achieved strong organic growth in net revenues of 4.5 percent for the third quarter.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chief Executive Officer of Vivendi, said, "We expect to finalize the combination with Lagardère by the end of the year, subject to the receipt of the necessary approvals. Our Group will then take on a new dimension, with a revenue increase of around 70 percent thanks, in particular, to the contribution of Hachette, the third-largest trade and educational book publisher, and the travel retail activities. Our international position will also be significantly strengthened at the same time."

It was on June 9 that Vivendi announced that it received approval from the European Commission to proceed with its proposed transaction with Lagardère group.

