Vivendi Q3 revenue rises on Canal+ Group and Havas growth

Oct 19 (Reuters) - French media giant Vivendi VIV.PA said on Thursday its third quarter revenue rose by 3.1% year on year to 2.43 billion euros ($2.57 billion) at constant currency and perimeter, driven by growth in Canal+ Group and Havas segments.

($1 = 0.9456 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Cherfan, Laura Lenkiewicz)

((olivier.Cherfan@thomsonreuters.com; laura.lenkiewicz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.