Vivendi Q3 revenue rises on Canal+ Group and Havas growth

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

October 19, 2023 — 11:50 am EDT

Oct 19 (Reuters) - French media giant Vivendi VIV.PA said on Thursday its third quarter revenue rose by 3.1% year on year to 2.43 billion euros ($2.57 billion) at constant currency and perimeter, driven by growth in Canal+ Group and Havas segments.

($1 = 0.9456 euros)

