Vivendi Q1 Revenues Up On Strong UMG, Canal+ Group Results - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French mass media conglomerate Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) reported Monday that its total revenue for the first quarter increased 11.9 percent to 3.87 billion euros from last year's 3.46 billion euros.

Revenues grew 10.3 percent at constant currency rates, and the growth was 4.4 percent at constant currency and perimeter.

Universal Music Group or UMG revenue climbed 17.8 percent from last year to 1.77 billion euros. Canal+ Group revenues grew 9.6 percent to 1.37 billion euros driven by its international activities.

The company noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had a limited impact on its consolidated revenues. However, some businesses experienced variable performance in March, notably Havas Group, Editis and Vivendi Village, due to the crisis.

Looking ahead, the company said that at this point, it is impossible to determine with certainty how long it will last and how it will impact revenues and annual results.

However, the revenues of Havas Group, Editis and Vivendi Village businesses are expected to be affected in the second quarter of 2020.

