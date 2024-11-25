Vivendi price target raised to EUR 12.90 from EUR 12.40 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Daniel Kerven raised the firm’s price target on Vivendi (VIVHY) to EUR 12.90 from EUR 12.40 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
