Vivendi price target lowered to EUR 12.40 from EUR 14.60 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Vivendi (VIVHY) to EUR 12.40 from EUR 14.60 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
