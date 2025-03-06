Vivendi Posts Loss For FY24

(RTTNews) - Vivendi SE (VIVEF.PK) reported a loss of 6,004 million euros or 5.96 euros per share for the full year of 2024 on Thursday, compared to a profit of 405 million euros or 0.39 euros per share last year.

Results mainly included the capital losses on the deconsolidation of Canal+, Louis Hachette Group and Havas, the goodwill impairment loss relating to Gameloft as well as the financial consequences of the settlement agreement entered into on June 28, 2024, with all institutional investors.

Adjusted net income was 111 million euros or 0.11 euros per share, compared to 336 million euros or 0.33 euros per share last year.

In 2024, Vivendi's revenues were 297 million euros, compared to 312 million euros in 2023, representing a decrease of 4.9%. At constant currency and perimeter, Vivendi's revenues decreased by 5.2% compared to 2023.

Net asset value (NAV), which reflects the estimated value, net of financial liabilities, of all the Group's investments, amounted to 4.829 billion euros, i.e., 4.69 euros per share as of December 31, 2024.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of Vivendi's Supervisory Board, and Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chief Executive Officer, said: "The year 2024 was a particularly intense and eventful one for Vivendi, marked by the completion of the spin-off project within the timeframe we had set for ourselves, and the respective listings of Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group. The results presented today reflect this operation."

