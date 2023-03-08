Vivendi posts full-year loss on deconsolidation of Telecom Italia

Adds details on Editis and tie-up with Lagardere

March 8 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi VIV.PA on Wednesday reported an annual loss attributable to shareholders of 1.01 billion euros ($1.07 billion), mainly due to the deconsolidation of Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, after a profit of 24.69 billion euros in 2021.

The Paris-based company, whose top investor is billionaire Vincent Bollore, said a fair value adjustment of the Telecom Italia shares led to a loss on deconsolidation of 1.35 billion euros in 2022.

Vivendi's CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine told reporters on a call the group had received a statement of objections from the European Commission about its planned takeover of French media group Lagardere LAGA.PA.

Vivendi is continuing constructive dialogue with EU antitrust authorities, he added, with the aim of submitting a proposal around mid March.

The group plans to spin-off publishing business Editis in an effort to secure the Commission's approval for the Lagardere deal, a tie-up that has triggered criticism from independent publishers in France as it would combine the country's two biggest publishing groups, Hachette and Editis.

I, the regulator opened an in-depth investigation into the deal.

($1 = 0.9481 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Mark Potter)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

