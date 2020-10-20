VIV

Vivendi plans IPO for Universal Music Group in 2022

Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

French media giant Vivendi plans to list its most-prized asset, Universal Music Group, in 2022, after good results by the world's biggest music label, the group said on Tuesday.

The Paris-based company, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, had previously signalled it could list Universal, home to artists Taylor Swift, Drake and Lady Gaga, before 2023.

The group also said third-quarter sales grew by 0.7% at constant exchange rates to about 4 billion euros ($4.73 billion), led by a 6.1% increase of revenues at Universal, its biggest division.

($1 = 0.8457 euros)

