US Markets

Vivendi plans an IPO of Universal by early 2023 at the latest

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

French media conglomerate Vivendi said on Thursday it planned to list its most-prized asset, Universal Music Group, by early 2023 at the latest.

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi VIV.PA said on Thursday it planned to list its most-prized asset, Universal Music Group, by early 2023 at the latest.

Vivendi, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, said Universal yielded record profits in 2019, with earnings before interest, tax and amortisation jumping by 22% at constant currency and perimeter from a year earlier to 1.12 billion euros ($1.21 billion).

Universal's performance propelled group revenues, which advanced by close to 5.6% on a comparable basis, to 15.9 billion euros.

A consortium led by China's Tencent 0700.HK bought 10% of the music label last December, in a deal that valued Universal at 30 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9221 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Sarah White)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5182; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular