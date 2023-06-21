Vivendi-owned Canal+ inks $300 mln stake buy in OTT platform Viu

June 21 (Reuters) - French television channel Canal+, owned by media conglomerate Vivendi SE VIV.PA, will acquire a stake worth $300 million in PCCW's 0008.HK over-the-top streaming platform Viu, the Hong Kong-based investment holding company said on Wednesday.

