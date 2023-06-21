News & Insights

Vivendi-owned Canal+ inks $300 mln stake buy in Asian OTT service Viu

June 21, 2023 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

June 21 (Reuters) - Vivendi VIV.PA -owned French television channel Canal+ will acquire a stake worth $300 million in Hong Kong-based PCCW's 0008.HK over-the-top streaming platform Viu.

Canal+ has made an initial investment of $200 million, giving it a 26.1% stake in the OTT service, with the payment of the remainder subject to fulfilment of regulatory approvals and clearances, PCCW said on Wednesday.

The French broadcaster will also have the option to make an additional investment in Viu, which could take its stake to 51%.

The deal will bolster the operations of Canal+ in Asia and expand Viu's global footprint.

Viu, present across Asia, the Middle East and South Africa, reported an over 36% jump in revenue to $250 million for fiscal 2022, but incurred an unaudited loss after tax of $143 million for the period.

"The aggregate equity investment of US$300 million is intended to cover Viu’s financing needs until it is profitable," PCCW said.

Jacques du Puy, international chief executive at Canal+ said the deal will support "synergies with existing operations in Vietnam and Myanmar as well as in Africa and Middle East."

PCCW is controlled by billionaire Richard Li, who also established HKT Trust and HKT Ltd. 6823.HK

