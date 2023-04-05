Markets
VIV

Vivendi offers fresh remedies in bid to secure EU okay for Lagardere buy

Credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA

April 05, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, April 5 (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi VIV.PA has offered fresh remedies in an attempt to address EU antitrust concerns about its takeover of Lagardere LAGA.PA, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday.

The EU competition enforcer last year warned that the deal may reduce competition across the entire book value chain in French-speaking countries in Europe, and also hurt a segment of magazine publishing in France.

The Commission, which did not publish details of the remedies in line with its policy, will seek feedback from customers and rivals before deciding whether to accept Vivendi's proposal.

Last month Vivendi said it was in talks to sell its publishing division Editis to a company owned by billionaire Daniel Kretinsky to allay EU antitrust worries.

The company had in December last year offered remedies which were deemed inadequate.

The Commission will decide by June 14 whether to accept the latest concessions or block the deal.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.