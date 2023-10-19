Vivendi now sees completion of Lagardere deal by end of year

By Olivier Cherfan and Laura Lenkiewicz

Oct 19 (Reuters) - French media giant Vivendi VIV.PA said in its third quarter update on Thursday that it expects its deal to acquire publishing house Lagardere to be finalised by the end of the year, later than initially expected.

The group originally forecast the transaction would be completed by the end of October.

Vivendi has overcome multiple legal hurdles in its bid to acquire Lagardere, including securing EU antitrust approval by selling publishing unit Editis to IMI and its stake in lifestyle magazine Gala to Prisma Media.

Sales at its advertising business Havas rose 4.5% from a year earlier to 654 million euros, while Canal+ revenues rose 3.9% year on year.

($1 = 0.9456 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Cherfan and Laura Lenkiewicz; Editing by Susan Fenton)

