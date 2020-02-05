Vivendi may take further legal actions against Mediaset in pan European merger

Emma Pinedo Reuters
French media group Vivendi may take further legal actions against Italy's Mediaset if it continues its plan to swallow its Spanish unit, Vivendi's representative in Mediaset Espana Vincent Vallejo said on Wednesday.

Vivendi, which holds about 1% in Mediaset Espana, opposes the planned merger saying it would harm minority shareholders interests and it is fighting the project in courts across Europe.

Mediaset held a meeting of the shareholders of its Spanish unit on Wednesday to approve tweaks in the merger process. Vivendi's Vallejo said the goup would vote against the plan.

