Vivendi Issues Statement On Mediaset Affair - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Responding to the rumours in the Italian press regarding the conclusion of the investigation by the Milan prosecutors in the "Vivendi-Mediaset" affair, Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) formally denied any wrongdoing. Vivendi said it is shocked that a confidential document, intended for the protection of the individuals under investigation, was made public as soon as it was notified to their attorneys, also misrepresenting its contents.

Vivendi reaffirmed that it has acquired its stake in Mediaset in compliance with all applicable laws, that it has always communicated transparently to the market and the regulators. The company said it will continue to take all the necessary measures, including criminal complaints, to protect its legitimate interests as well as those of its current and former executives.

