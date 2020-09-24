Commodities
Vivendi is 'very happy' about Groupe Arnault's entry in Lagardere's capital - spokesman

Mathieu Rosemain
Vivendi said it warmly welcomed Groupe Arnault's entry in Lagardere's capital, a spokesman for the French media giant said on Thursday.

Groupe Arnault, the family holding company for France's richest man Bernard Arnault, has bought over 5% of the shares of media and publishing conglomerate Lagardere and cemented its ties to its managers, the firms said earlier.

"We're very happy about the arrival of Bernard Arnault in Lagardere's capital," said Vivendi spokesman.

Vivendi is Lagardere's top investor with a 23.5% stake.

