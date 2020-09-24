Vivendi is 'very happy' about Groupe Arnault's entry in Lagardere's capital - spokesman

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Vivendi VIV.PA said it warmly welcomed Groupe Arnault's entry in Lagardere LAGA.PA's capital, a spokesman for the French media giant said on Thursday.

Groupe Arnault, the family holding company for France's richest man Bernard Arnault, has bought over 5% of the shares of media and publishing conglomerate Lagardere and cemented its ties to its managers, the firms said earlier.

"We're very happy about the arrival of Bernard Arnault in Lagardere's capital," said Vivendi spokesman.

Vivendi is Lagardere's top investor with a 23.5% stake.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5182; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.