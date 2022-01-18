Vivendi invests in digital communication group Progressif Media

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Vivendi VIV.PA said it was investing in digital communication group Progressif Media through the purchase of a 8.5% stake from ZeWatchers, with the financial terms of this deal not disclosed.

ZeWatchers will own a 30% in the company while the three Progressif Media founders, Emile Duport, David Bonhomme and Thomas Ghys, will retain 60% of the company.

