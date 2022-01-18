VIV

Vivendi invests in digital communication group Progressif Media

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Vivendi said it was investing in digital communication group Progressif Media through the purchase of a 8.5% stake from ZeWatchers, with the financial terms of this deal not disclosed.

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Vivendi VIV.PA said it was investing in digital communication group Progressif Media through the purchase of a 8.5% stake from ZeWatchers, with the financial terms of this deal not disclosed.

ZeWatchers will own a 30% in the company while the three Progressif Media founders, Emile Duport, David Bonhomme and Thomas Ghys, will retain 60% of the company.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV BOLL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters