Vivendi in talks with Kretinsky company over sale of Editis publishing unit

Adds detail and background

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi VIV.PA said it was in exclusive talks with International Media Invest (IMI), a subsidiary of Czech Media Invest founded by billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, over the sale of its Editis publishing arm.

The planned sale of Editis by Vivendi, which is controlled by French billionaire Vincent Bollore BOLL.PA, is part of Vivendi's strategy to overcome regulatory hurdles regarding its acquisition of French company Lagardere LAGA.PA.

Vivendi said its decision to embark on talks with Kretinsky meant that it was dropping an earlier plan to spin-off Editis and float it on the Paris stock market.

Hachette, which is currently owned by Lagardere and is the world's third-biggest publishing group, is key to Vivendi's planned takeover of Lagardere.

The prospect of Hachette being merged with Editis triggered criticism from independent publishers and resulted in Editis losing some well-known authors.

Daniel Kretinsky has built up one of Europe's biggest energy companies over the last decade.

In France, Kretinsky has stakes in Le Monde newspaper, supermarket company Casino CASP.PA and TV group TF1 TFFP.PA.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.