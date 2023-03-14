VIV

Vivendi in talks with Kretinsky company over sale of Editis publishing unit

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi VIV.PA said on Tuesday that it was in exclusive talks with International Media Invest (IMI), a subsidiary of Czech Media Invest founded by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, over the sale of its Editis publishing arm.

