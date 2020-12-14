Vivendi In Talks To Acquire Prisma Media - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) has entered into exclusive negotiations with Gruner + Jahr/Bertelsmann to acquire 100% of Prisma Media. Prisma Media is France's number one press publishing group, and is a subsidiary of Gruner + Jahr, part of the Bertelsmann group.

Vivendi said the acquisition would perfectly fit with its strategy as a leading media, content and communications group, complementing the scope of its existing activities. It would also offer interesting opportunities for cooperation within the Group and development of the high-quality Prisma Media publications, the company noted.

