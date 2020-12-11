Vivendi has lodged formal complaint with EU against Italian media law - sources

MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi VIV.PA has lodged a formal complaint with the European Commission against an Italian law potentially limiting its position in the country's telecoms and media sectors, three sources said on Friday.

Last month Rome approved stop-gap legislation requiring the Italian communications watchdog to start a new probe into Vivendi's Italian assets, which will last up to six months, pending a wider reform of the country's media law after an EU court ruling.

The watchdog will check if the companies involved in the telecoms and media sectors are in a position to harm media plurality by looking at total revenues, entry barriers and the level of competition in those market

Vivendi is the top investor in Italy's biggest phone group, Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, with a 24% stake and also holds 29% of Mediaset MS.MI, the country's largest commercial broadcaster.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

