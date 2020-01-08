Vivendi has filed request to suspend freeze on Mediaset stake

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Charles Platiau / Reuters

Vivendi filed a request with an Italian court last Thursday to suspend a ruling forcing it to freeze two-thirds of its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset, according to a document released on Wednesday by Mediaset auditors.

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Vivendi VIV.PA filed a request with an Italian court last Thursday to suspend a ruling forcing it to freeze two-thirds of its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI, according to a document released on Wednesday by Mediaset auditors.

In 2017 Italy's communications watchdog said Vivendi's stakes in Mediaset and Telecom Italia TLIT.MI broke rules designed to prevent a concentration of power in the telecoms and media sectors, ordering it to cut one of the stakes below 10%.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters