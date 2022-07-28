Vivendi H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) Thursday reported first-half 2022 profit of 491 million euros or 0.47 euro per share, up from 488 million euros or 0.45 euro per share last year.

EBIT for the period rose 29% to 372 million euros from 289 million euros last year. Adjusted profit was 54 million euros or 0.05 euro per share, down from 271 million euros or 0.25 euro per share last year.

Revenues for the first half rose 10.9% to 4.87 billion euros from 4.39 billion eruos last year.

